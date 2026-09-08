Canada retaliates against US tariffs, putting $185 million in Arizona exports at risk

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on 623 American products after the US imposed 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods on Aug. 22, with no exceptions — even for products covered under the trade deal negotiated during the president's first term.
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com
Canada matched the US rate, hitting most of those 623 products with the same 50% tariff.
US exporters did $333 billion in business with Canada last year. Canada's retaliatory tariffs touch about $20 billion of that — roughly 6% of total US exports to Canada.
The hardest-hit categories include networking and communications equipment — including smartphones — and parts for derricks, the towers commonly used in oil rigging.
Arizona faces that same 6% exposure. About $185 million of the state's $3 billion in exports to Canada are at risk.
Canada imports two Arizona products at more than $30 million each. Networking and communications equipment accounts for nearly $38 million, while electrical cabling accounts for $34 million. The top 10 most-exposed Arizona exports are a mix of industrial equipment and products used in transportation.
Any tariffs hurt Arizona companies, and escalation remains a concern. Over the weekend, former President Trump threatened Canadian jet manufacturer Bombardier — a potential gut punch for Arizona's aerospace sector.
Arizona exported over $500 million in aircraft and aircraft parts to Canada last year and imported $237 million back.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: