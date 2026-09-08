One of Arizona’s last video rental stores keeps nostalgia alive in Glendale

GLENDALE — In an era dominated by streaming, one Glendale business is keeping the neighborhood video store experience alive.

Superstar Video, near 47th and Olive Avenues, is one of the last remaining neighborhood video rental stores in Arizona. Owner Matt Mason said his father started the business in 1980. After operating several locations over the years, the Glendale store is the last one remaining.

Inside, mountains of DVDs fill the store, with tens of thousands of titles packed onto shelves from floor to ceiling. The collection includes DVDs, Blu-rays and VHS tapes, along with video games and new releases.

Zack Perry

Customers can choose to rent or buy, offering another way to find older or harder-to-find movies that may not be available on streaming platforms.

Mason said regular customers still visit weekly or even daily.

The store also maintains the familiar experience of walking the aisles, browsing physical copies and picking out a movie for the night.

Zack Perry

More than four decades after opening, Superstar Video continues Arizona's neighborhood video-rental tradition.

Superstar Video is located at 4703 W Olive Ave, Glendale.

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