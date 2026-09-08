Scottsdale toy store owner braces for price hikes as US-Canada tariffs take effect

SCOTTSDALE — A Scottsdale children's clothing and toy store is preparing for price increases tied to US-Canada tariffs, with the owner saying some vendors have already called to warn her costs are going up.

Kristin Roehmer, owner of KidStop in Scottsdale, said some tariff-impacted vendors have already reached out to let her know prices will be rising. She said she plans to hold off on passing those increases along to customers for as long as possible.

Roehmer offered a specific example of what shoppers might eventually see at the register.

"We might see this price go up from $24.99 to $26 or $29.99 depending on what happens with tariff," Roehmer said holding a wooden toy laundry set.

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This is not the first time Roehmer has navigated tariff-related uncertainty. She said she responded similarly to a previous round of tariffs.

"My reaction is a little the same as last year when we had this situation occur, I ordered very heavy with current pricing. So I can continue to pass onto the consumer the current pricing before the prices go up," Roehmer said.

"Small to medium size businesses are just struggling to keep up," Peacock said.

Kyle Peacock of Peacock Tariff Consulting in Canada said it could take six to 12 weeks before consumers start to see price increases on everyday items like aluminum foil, rain coats and cheese. He said items manufactured in both the US and Canada — such as furniture or sporting goods — could see the highest price increases.

The political tension surrounding the tariffs has also begun to affect Canadian snowbirds who travel to Arizona during cooler months.

"There is the 'we'll fly there instead of driving through,' as some of the rhetoric has uped between US and Canada, there has been that kind of concern which is crazy because we've been such good partners for so long," Peacock said.

Back at KidStop, Roehmer said keeping prices accessible remains a priority.

"While these toys have to quality and made from manufacturing all over, they've got to be affordable," Roehmer said.

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