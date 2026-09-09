Run club draws tight-knit community to Tempe Town Lake every weekend

TEMPE, AZ — Even the hottest Arizona weekends don't stop a community of runners from lining up at Hundred Mile Brewing Company in Tempe for a weekly run around Tempe Town Lake.

The run club, hosted by the brewery, has grown to more than 600 participants. For many, Sunday mornings have become a ritual.

The club is the brainchild of brewery owner Sue Rigler, who built the community around two of her passions.

"My two favorite things in life are running and beer," Rigler said.

The club rewards consistency. Hit a milestone, earn a prize — brewery tees, hoodies — and climb the leaderboard.

"We have people that show up every single Sunday religiously, no matter how hot it is, or even if it's pouring down rain," Rigler said.

The social aspect is part of what keeps runner Geoffrey Nail motivated to come back week after week.

"Some direct and indirect accountability from your friends," Nail said. "You go a little faster, you go a little longer."

On one recent Sunday, Nail ran 12 miles to earn a medallion marking his progression from 900 to 1,000 miles with the club — the second runner to do so.

"I think it's motivation to see other people hitting their goals, hitting milestones," Nail said. "[It] encourages other people to do it."

For Rigler, the growth of the club reflects something bigger than running.

"I'm really proud of the community that I have built," Rigler said. "Health and wellness — it brings people together — and right in the heart of Tempe."

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