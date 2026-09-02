ASU hockey player had "minimal to no water breaks" before collapse, family attorney says

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University hockey player Matthew Mayich remains in critical condition nearly two weeks after collapsing during an off-ice workout his family's attorneys are calling irresponsible and negligent.

They say the workout lasted more than an hour with minimal to no water breaks.

Mayich, a 6-foot-3 NHL draft pick, had been on campus for less than a week when he collapsed during an Aug. 20 military-style dryland workout, according to one of his family's attorneys, Leonard Aragon. Aragon says Mayich has zero chance of a full recovery.

"I'm not a doctor but that's probably right. Definitely not a full recovery," Aragon said.

Aragon says the workout lasted over an hour and that not all players were given water.

"With minimal to no water breaks. Some people got water breaks and we're still investigating this but its our understanding not everyone did," Aragon said.

Aragon says the workout was run by a Green Beret brought in by ASU's coaching staff and designed to push student-athletes to their limits.

Aragon says players have described it as the most grueling workout of their lives.

ASU confirmed in a statement that the morning outdoor workout was a team event at which coaches and training staff were present, along with a third party who had previously worked with the ASU Hockey team. The full statement from an ASU spokesperson reads:

"A student-athlete who collapsed during an outdoor workout on Aug. 20 remains hospitalized. The student-athlete, a member of the ASU Hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests.

The morning outdoor workout was a team event at which coaches and training staff were present along with a third party who had previously worked with the ASU Hockey team. ASU has institutional guidelines and requirements relating to the engagement of outside entities who interact with ASU student-athletes and sport programs.

Sun Devil Athletics also has heat-illness guidelines in place; these guidelines are informed by the National Athletic Trainers' Association. SDA student-athletes regularly practice and train outside, under coach and trainer supervision.

ASU is reviewing all the circumstances surrounding the workout and the related university policies, procedures and training protocols. James Rund, senior vice president, is leading the review.

The review will take the time needed to collect and assess information in a manner that is thoughtful, respectful of the student-athlete, his family, his teammates and ASU's privacy obligations. While the review is ongoing, Coach Powers and other SDA and university staff will continue to provide support and resources to the hockey student-athletes and to share information with them in a manner that respects the privacy of the student-athlete and his family," an ASU spokesperson said.

Aragon told ABC15 ASU has not been forthcoming with information and says he is now calling for a full-scale independent investigation.

"I want an independent investigation, not an investigation run by a former employee or employee of ASU, a real true investigation that run by a third party that's paid for their time and and efforts no matter what the outcome of the investigation is and give us a real report on what they think happened," Aragon said.

Aragon believes some of Mayich's teammates are afraid to speak out.

"These student athletes are such good athletes, and they're so worried about doing the best that they can do, and they push themselves to a breaking point. And Matthew is suffering the consequences of it," Aragon said.

ABC15 also exchanged messages with the attorney for the Green Beret, who said he wants the focus to be on support for Mayich and his family and that a thorough and transparent investigation is essential.

Aragon says Mayich was not acclimated to the Arizona heat, having come from Ottawa, and that Aug. 20 was the first day players were allowed to practice.

Mayich transferred to Arizona State from Clarkson University after a four-year Canadian junior career. He tallied 106 points in more than 250 games for the OHL's Ottawa 67's, who posted well wishes to Mayich.

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The St. Louis Blues, who drafted Mayich in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, also shared their support.