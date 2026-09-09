'An incredible guy to know': Phoenix police mourn Sgt. Lukash days after his unexpected death

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is mourning the loss of Sgt. James Lukash, who died Sept. 3 after suffering a medical incident in his home in late August.

Lukash had served on the force since 2004 and was most recently assigned to the Violent Crimes Bureau Robbery Unit.

Brian Coudret, president of the Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association, remembered Lukash as a "cop's cop."

"He was certainly a hard worker, dedicated employee, all that, but, the way he improved the lives of those that worked with him and around him, and had the benefit of calling him a friend, he was an incredible guy to know," Coudret said. "I think all the good qualities you look for in a, in a leader, and a police officer, he was all of those things."

"He was one of a kind. He was one of those people that, uh, no matter what his assignment was, no matter where he worked, no matter what room he was in, I think he, he improved the environment," Coudret said.

The PPSLA described Lukash as "an incredible personality who lit up every room he was in. He was an amazing police officer, leader, and friend. He will be missed."

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell also responded to the news.

My heart goes out to his friends and family and those at @PhoenixPolice. I am grateful for his service. https://t.co/pPBVrSBoOW — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (@Rachel1Mitchell) September 4, 2026

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted: "Our city is thankful for his 22 years of dedicated service protecting the people of Phoenix. My thoughts are with his loved ones and colleagues at the Phoenix Police Department during this difficult time."

Lukash leaves behind a wife and daughter. The Phoenix Police Foundation has set up a donation link to raise money for his family.

"It's mostly a groundswell support with a lot of people donating to the family, and I think right now, that's the kind of support that they need," Coudret said.

Coudret described how sudden and unexpected the loss was for those closest to Lukash.

"They're strong, they're persevering, but how sudden it was, how everything happened, how unexpected it was. I think this was one of those things we just, we didn't anticipate it coming and certainly they didn't see as well. So, I think it, it makes it that much more difficult," Coudret said.

Funeral arrangements are still being made. A link to donate to the Lukash family can be found here.