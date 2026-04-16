Arizona towns feel the strain as drought deepens, experts warn of tougher years ahead

Drought conditions continue their grip on Arizona communities, and small towns like Kearny are already feeling the impacts.

Some in the Valley believe things are going to get worse if we do not do enough.

“I don’t think you can stop it, honestly. I think we’re going to run out of water,” Mesa resident Mike Gallagher.

More than 70% of Arizona is currently experiencing drought, according to water experts. A lack of winter storms and below-average mountain snowfall have left reservoirs depleted — a critical issue for rural towns that rely almost entirely on those water sources.

ABC15 Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins says this year’s snowpack is especially troubling.

“The Colorado snowpack this year is about 20% of where it should be. It’s one of the driest we’ve seen in a very long time,” Sullins said. “And that has implications for Arizona and all the other basin states that rely on Colorado River water.”

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The long-term trend of hotter, drier weather is also accelerating water loss.

“As the entire atmosphere of the planet gets warmer, it’s going to be thirstier and it’s going to suck up more water from the ground, which is going to lead to more intense droughts,” Sullins added.

For decades, the Water Use It Wisely campaign has worked to educate Arizonans about conservation. Donna DiFrancesco, who helps lead the effort, says the message is more urgent than ever.

“It’s really important for everyone to do their part and to save water for our quality of life here,” she said.

The organization offers more than 100 tips for reducing water use — from swapping out grass for desert landscaping to simple daily habits.

“Where you can remove some grass and put in desert landscaping, you’ll cut your water use in half,” DiFrancesco said.

Mesa resident Demetrius Ferguson says even small changes matter.

“When you’re brushing your teeth, turn off the water while it’s not being used,” he said.

While the Valley’s major cities have more stable water supplies for now, rural and isolated communities remain at higher risk of running low. Water Use It Wisely says it continues working with municipalities and water providers to strengthen conservation efforts statewide.

For many Arizonans, the hope is that awareness — and action — can help stretch the state’s limited water resources as drought conditions persist.

For more information, visit https://wateruseitwisely.com/.

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