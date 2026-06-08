Carvana granted option to invest in electric vehicle startup backed by Bezos, Dodgers owner

Carvana Co. has reportedly been granted an option to invest in Slate Auto, a Michigan-based electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Mark Walter, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Tempe-based online used car retailer was granted a warrant to purchase shares in Slate Auto in 2025, according to a recent TechCrunch report. The granting of the warrant coincided with the EV startup’s arrangement of its series C round, TechCrunch noted.

Slate Auto in April closed its $650 million series C round, which was led by TWC Global, a diversified holding company cofounded and chaired by Walter, who is also CEO of Guggenheim Partners. The round made Walter one of Slate Auto’s largest shareholders.

It’s unknown whether Carvana has purchased shares of Slate Auto. The company declined to comment on Friday on the TechCrunch report.

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