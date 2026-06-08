Toddler hit, killed after wandering into road near 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A toddler was hit and killed in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Phoenix police say officers were first called to the area of 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road before 9 p.m., where a child was struck by a vehicle.

The toddler, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Investigators say the child "was not under direct supervision and wandered out into the driveway when he was struck by the vehicle."

The driver of the vehicle that struck the child, a 35-year-old man, stopped the vehicle, but got into another car and left the area, police say.

Investigators were able to identify the driver and later took him into custody. He was booked into jail on felony charges.

Police say the Department of Child Safety was notified about the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.