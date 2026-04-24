Arizona Space Congress aims to turn renewed space excitement into a real economic play for the state

PHOENIX — Space is back in the spotlight.

Fresh off Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed Artemis mission and a nearly 10-day journey around the moon and back, there is renewed attention on what the next era of space exploration could mean. For NASA, that attention is assumed; however, there are also several states across the nation hoping to play a role in the growing space economy.

NASA says Artemis II was designed to test the systems needed for future deep space missions, as the agency pushes toward a long-term return to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

Now, leaders in Arizona are making their case that this state should be part of that future in a much bigger way.

Arizona Space Congress 2026 is set for April 29 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with organizers who say the one-day event is designed to gather leaders from industry, government, academia, investment, entrepreneurship, and student communities to build a coordinated action plan for Arizona’s place in the space economy.

The event is being framed, less like a traditional conference and more like a work session.

The co-founder of the group behind this, called Space Rising, is Taryn Struck. She tells O'Kelley the process will help shape Arizona Space 2030, which is a statewide initiative meant to align strategy, partnerships, and execution across the state.

"Arizona already has so many of the ingredients needed to become a bigger force in aerospace and space innovation. We have year-round testing environments, industrial land, major aerospace and defense manufacturing, strong engineering universities, and a growing commercial space presence," said Struck. She also says, “We’re building a local space community that drives human ingenuity, purposeful innovation, and economic growth.”

Struck also says 18 Space Rising Scholars, including university students from fields like aerospace engineering, astronomy, political science, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering, along with one high-performing high school student, will be embedded directly into the solution-building process. Rather than simply observing, they will help facilitate collaborative sessions. Then, in the months and years to come, these same young people will help synthesize the ideas that emerge into the Arizona Space Action Blueprint.

The day will also include Space Tank: Arizona Edition, described as a live, on-stage, and virtual innovation competition focused on accelerating emerging space technologies and dual-use innovations.

The event wraps with the Supernova Gala, which will support space-focused STEM nonprofits, including Arizona Science Center, High Orbits, and the Space Force Association Space Professional Society.

That is what the future organizers say they want to start building now.