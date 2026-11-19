PHOENIX — Arizona is attracting tens of thousands of new jobs each year that require a college degree, but the state is not producing enough graduates to fill them — and that gap is costing Arizona billions of dollars, according to a newly released report from the Arizona Board of Regents.

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The report finds Arizona adds about 54,500 new jobs each year that require a bachelor's degree or higher. Those jobs come with a median annual salary of $67,400 — $17,000 more than jobs that do not require a degree.

But Arizona's universities only graduate about 26,100 students per year who remain in the state. The number of new degree-holding residents moving to Arizona is also declining, dropping to 17,000 in 2024 — 2,000 fewer than in 2022.

The gap between available jobs and available graduates is leaving significant economic opportunity unrealized, according to Chad Sampson, executive director of the Arizona Board of Regents.

"If it just got to the national average, would produce $1.3 billion dollars more in labor income per year, and the state would receive about $478 million dollars more in tax and fee revenue," Sampson said.

Arizona's high school graduation rate, college enrollment rate, and six-year college completion rate are all below national benchmarks. The enrollment rate alone is 14 percentage points below the national average.

Sampson said universities are ready to scale, but cannot close the gap without additional support.

"We are able to scale and we are able to show that the degrees we produce have value in the marketplace. What is needed is more support from the state to be able to accomplish this goal," Sampson said.

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