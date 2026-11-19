MARICOPA COUNTY — In new developments in the Melendres civil rights case, a federal judge wants an update by December 14 on talks about what still needs to change at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO has been under federal oversight since a judge found deputies racially profiled Latino drivers under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office of today is not the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office from 20 years ago," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said.

The class-action lawsuit began in 2007. It led to court-ordered changes in how deputies conduct traffic stops and how the sheriff's office investigates misconduct.

Sheriff Jerry Sheridan was in court for a hearing last week. He says he will now have a bigger role in talks with ACLU lawyers, who represent Latino drivers. Those talks aim to determine what, if any, aspects of federal oversight can be removed.

"Our attorneys do talk to the plaintiffs' attorneys, but oftentimes we're left out of those because it's a lawyer-lawyer thing," Sheriff Sheridan said. "So now we'll be included, and I will be included in a lot of those discussions."

Communication has been a concern for community activist Albert Rivera, who regularly attends hearings.

"What really was a smoking gun for me, Jerry Sheridan's team, that they would talk to the monitor, to Chief Monitor Robert Warshaw, but they wouldn't talk to the ACLU," Rivera said.

ABC15 reached out to the ACLU, which provided some historical information on the case, but declined an interview request.

In a recent court filing, Judge Murray Snow reminded the parties to take disagreements over his orders to each other first, writing, “Hopefully, meaningful, appropriate, and direct dialogue will move this case forward.”

As for the bigger picture, Sheriff Sheridan said MCSO is moving forward in complying with the court orders.

"The sheriff's office has made significant progress in becoming a professional law enforcement agency into the 21st century," he said.

Judge Snow kept federal oversight in place in a ruling in September 2026.

He cited the plaintiff's expert analysis of MCSO's 2023 and 2024 data, finding stops of Hispanic drivers lasted nearly five minutes longer than stops of white drivers after accounting for other factors.

Sheridan says MCSO data shows the difference is smaller today.

"The current difference in 2026 is 16 seconds," he said.

Rivera, who says he saw neighbors impacted when he was a child, says meaningful change would feel personal.

"The number one thing that the people of my community want to see is that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office actually does this job," Rivera said. "I certainly don't want the federal oversight to end."