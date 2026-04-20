Arizona foundation offers financial assistance and grief therapy for families after the loss of a child

PHOENIX — Jennifer Mattioli says she has had to relearn how to live since her daughter, Gillian Ragan, was killed as a passenger in a Scottsdale UTV crash that injured several other teens in 2023.

"I want to take this tragedy and pay it forward into something beautiful, and that is to help Arizona families," Mattioli said.

Mattioli is now using her daughter's strength to power her mission through the Gillian Ragan Foundation to support grieving families who have lost a child or sibling.

"It's an extension of her," Mattioli said. “Gillian developed such incredible relationships with all of her friends and the people, the kids that maybe other kids didn't give a chance in school, she always included them, so the foundation is taking something that Gillian did while she lived here on this planet."

The help Mattioli received from others in the early days after the tragedy, in addition to the help she’s still receiving, inspired her to help others.

"The day that we lost Gillian had one mother reach out to me, and that text message meant the world to me," Mattioli said. "Because in some way we understood each other."

She says family going through loss may experience funeral costs, therapy, and medical bills that are not all covered by insurance.

"It is extremely painful as if there's a million pounds of weight on my chest and I physically cannot breathe," Mattioli said.

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According to the foundation's website, the nonprofit is dedicated to supporting families navigating the unimaginable loss of a child by providing access to mental health therapy and emotional healing resources. The organization believes that every parent, caregiver, and sibling deserves compassionate care during their grief journey without the added burden of financial barriers.

In honor of Gillian’s memory and spirit, the foundation's purpose is to provide financial assistance for individual and family mental health therapy, ensure siblings receive age-appropriate grief support, and connect families to qualified mental health professionals who specialize in PTSD, trauma, and grief therapy. It also aims to create a community of hope, offering resources and ongoing support to foster long-term healing.

The foundation is already assisting families across the state who reach out in times of tragedy. People can apply for assistance today by filling out a healing assistance form on the foundation's website.

"If I could borrow her for 20 seconds she would tell me exactly this. You are doing exactly, you are doing exactly what I would want you to do, mom, and that is to love. To help others and to help alleviate financial burdens upon families," Mattioli said.

On May 17th, the Foundation will host a fundraiser at Pinnacle Brewing Company from 12-6 pm featuring music, a silent auction, and bingo. The event is open to all ages.

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