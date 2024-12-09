Vigil held for Valley teen killed in UTV crash last year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Family members and friends came together Sunday to honor the somber anniversary of a 14-year-old Chapparal High School student's death.

It has been one year since Gilian Ragan was killed after a UTV crash in Scottsdale.

Seven other children were hurt when police said that vehicle rolled near Jomax Road and Hayden Road.

A 14-year-old was arrested after the crash and was sentenced to community service and probation through his 18th birthday.

However, Ragan's family has filed a civil lawsuit related to their daughter's death as they seek more accountability and answers.

This comes as our Operation Safe Roads team has learned ADOT will now be requiring owners who are registering off-highway vehicles to take a safety course.

The department just announced the free course last week which will be required by state law next month.

In a press release, ADOT said "The free course, created by Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), will include content related to the safe operations of these vehicles. The educational course consists of a 10-minute instructional video followed by 20 multiple-choice questions."

This will be online through AZMVDNOW.gov.

