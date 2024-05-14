Juvenile to appear in court Tuesday after deadly off-road vehicle crash in Scottsdale last year

A juvenile involved in a deadly off-road crash in Scottsdale late last year is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for sentencing.

The collision, involving a Polaris UTV, occurred in December 2023 near Hayden and Jomax roads.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by eight juvenile passengers when it overturned. Two of the occupants were injured and taken to hospitals, including one who later died.

ABC15 learned a 14-year-old was arrested after the crash on multiple charges, including manslaughter and aggravated assault.

That teen is expected to change his plea in court on Tuesday and ABC15 will be following those updates as they come into our newsroom.

After the crash, police said all of the people involved were "juveniles" and the driver of the UTV was under the age of 16.

None of the occupants were believed to be wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Chaparral High School released a statement identifying the teen who died, Gillian Ragan, as a freshman. It described her as a "kind and happy student who had formed many positive relationships at school."

The statement from Chaparral said the crash also involved students from Desert Mountain High School.