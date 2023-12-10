Juvenile killed, another hurt in UTV crash in north Scottsdale area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a juvenile was killed in a crash involving an off-road vehicle early Saturday morning.

The collision, involving a Polaris UTV, occurred around 1 a.m. near Hayden and Jomax roads.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by eight juvenile passengers when it overturned. Two of the occupants were injured and taken to hospitals, including one who later died.

Police say all of the people involved are juveniles. They have not publicly identified them.

It's not known what led to the crash.