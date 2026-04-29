Arizona childcare costs rival college tuition as new state funding aims to help families

PHOENIX — For many Arizona families, the cost of childcare has reached a breaking point.

Full-time daycare for an infant in Arizona can cost between $12,000 and $15,000 a year, putting it on par with, and in some cases exceeding, the cost of in-state college tuition.

And unlike college, childcare isn’t optional.

It’s one of the largest expenses working parents face. In some cases, these costs rival a mortgage payment or rent.

Because of this, many Arizona families are being forced to make difficult decisions about work, finances, and family life.

Nearly a year ago, during a live interview on ABC15 Mornings, Governor Katie Hobbs acknowledged the strain childcare is placing on Arizona families, calling it not just a family issue, but one considered economic.

Now, the state is rolling out new funding aimed at easing that burden.

Governor Hobbs’ office has announced $3 million in new childcare grants focused on expanding access to after-school and summer programs.

According to the state, the funding will support 59 childcare providers across Arizona, helping serve more than 2,500 children between the ages of 5 and 12.

State leaders say the grants could significantly reduce what some families pay for care, cutting costs by up to two-thirds for those who qualify.

The funding is part of the governor’s broader Bright Futures AZ initiative, designed to improve access to affordable childcare while supporting providers across the state.

In addition to the grants, the state has also launched a new online childcare search tool aimed at helping families find available care more easily.

Four nonprofit community lending organizations will receive more than $700,000 in funding to help childcare microbusinesses grow the number of children they serve.

Even with new funding, the need remains high.

Arizona continues to face a shortage of affordable, quality childcare options, with many families still struggling to find care or waiting for assistance.

The rollout also includes an easy-to-use childcare provider tool showcasing quality providers and availability.

For parents, the issue goes beyond cost. It impacts whether they can stay in the workforce, how many hours they can work, and how they plan for the future.

As state leaders roll out new funding and tools, families across Arizona will be watching closely to see whether these efforts are enough to meet the demand.