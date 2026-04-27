Big pink bus brings breast cancer screenings directly to women in Phoenix

PHOENIX — For thousands of women, the hardest part of breast cancer can be getting that first screening.

To help remove barriers like cost, transportation, access, and fear, the non-profit Check for a Lump is working to bring mammograms directly to women in the community.

ABC15 stepped inside the mobile mammography unit, also known as Maddy, to see how the process works.

“We like to go where the women live, work, and play,” said Ashley with Check for a Lump.

Inside the mobile unit, the space looks and feels much like a traditional doctor’s office. Patients check in, meet with experienced medical professionals, and receive their mammogram in a private, comfortable setting.

The goal is to make something that can feel intimidating much more approachable.

“It’s very laid back. It’s super comfortable inside. All the privacy that you would need in a regular location,” Ashley said.

Cindy, who performs screenings on the mobile unit, says mammograms don't have to be scary or painful.

“It can be uncomfortable, but my job is not to make it painful for you,” Cindy said.

The mobile unit uses the same type of mammography equipment found in a clinical setting.

Cindy said it takes the same images, including screenings for women with and without implants.

She also said newer 3D technology can help make the process more comfortable and produce high-quality images.

“You don’t have to compress as much, but you do want some compression for good quality images,” Cindy said.

Check for a Lump is now hosting a free mobile mammogram event in Phoenix on April 30, 2026, with support from the BHHS Legacy Foundation and in partnership with SimonMed Imaging’s MOM, or Mobile On-site Mammography, unit.

The event is designed to bring lifesaving breast screenings directly to eligible individuals who may otherwise face financial or access challenges.

There's an event happening in the midtown area of Phoenix on Thursday, and it's part of Check for a Lump’s larger mission to support people before, during, and after a breast cancer diagnosis through education, screening access, and support services.

Mobile Mammogram Event:

When: April 30, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 360 E. Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information about eligibility, registration, and future screening events, visit Check for a Lump.