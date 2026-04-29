Arizona’s spaceport push: Yuma for launch, Sierra Vista for re-entry

YUMA, AZ — A mission is underway to make sure Arizona has a place in the lucrative future of outer space.

The first-ever Arizona Space Congress is happening Wednesday in downtown Phoenix, bringing together leaders from aerospace, defense, education, government, investment, law, energy, technology, and economic development.

The goal is to build a winning plan to help Arizona capture part of the world’s trillion-dollar space economy.

ABC15 first shared more about the effort last week on ABC15 Mornings.

AZ Space Congress aims to turn renewed space excitement into real economic play

Now, we’re learning more about two Arizona sites that could become key players in the state’s future space economy.

In Yuma, a proposed spaceport could one day launch small rockets carrying communication satellites.

In Sierra Vista, the city is being positioned as a re-entry site for BlackStar Orbital’s space drones. The Florida-based company builds spacecraft that have the capabilities of launching like satellites and returning to Earth like spaceplanes.

Taryn Struck, co-founder of Space Rising and one of the leaders behind today’s Arizona Space Congress, joined ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley to explain where the effort stands now.

“They’re working on the FAA license right now. There are risk assessments, feasibility studies, environmental studies. It’s very ambitious, but it’s very challenging as well. And Sierra Vista has locked in their anchor tenant, which is BlackStar Orbital,” Struck said.

Arizona does not currently have a Federal Aviation Administration-licensed spaceport.

The FAA’s current list of licensed spaceports does not include Arizona, meaning the Yuma and Sierra Vista efforts are still proposed and would need federal approval before becoming operational.

But supporters say the push is very real.

The City of Yuma’s budget documents reference submitting a spaceport application to the FAA, describing this as a way to lay the groundwork for regional aerospace investment and industry growth.

Sierra Vista’s effort is already tied to BlackStar Orbital. The Arizona Commerce Authority announced in 2024 that BlackStar Orbital planned a spacecraft manufacturing and test facility in Sierra Vista.

The project represents a $7.1 million investment and is expected to create more than 50 jobs.

The company’s technology is designed around spacecraft that can launch into orbit and return to Earth, which is why Sierra Vista is being discussed as a re-entry site.

Wednesday’s Arizona Space Congress agenda shows the effort is about more than launch and re-entry sites. Sessions are focused on building Arizona’s broader space ecosystem, including workforce, technology, infrastructure, energy resilience, space law, defense, manufacturing, and investment.

The day includes panels titled “Building Arizona’s Global Space Rise,” “Building Arizona’s Space Ecosystem,” and “Arizona Space 2030,” with breakout sessions focused on technology, power systems, infrastructure, and talent development.

Organizations and companies listed in the event agenda include the University of Arizona Space Institute, Arizona Commerce Authority, Sierra Vista Air & Spaceport, Thunderbird School of Global Management, Rose Law Group, SRP, Paragon Space Development Corporation, Phantom Space, Blue Origin, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and others.

Supporters say Arizona’s larger opportunity goes well beyond rockets.

The effort could help grow aerospace manufacturing, satellite technology, defense partnerships, workforce development, legal expertise and energy infrastructure.

The Arizona Space Congress is being held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix.