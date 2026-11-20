Arizona's job market posted its best month since April in October, with the state adding 4,800 jobs and unemployment holding steady at 4.9%, where it has been since June.

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The gain breaks a three-month slump that saw flat job growth in July, a loss of 5,500 jobs in August, and flat growth again in September.

Despite the positive month, the broader picture remains unchanged. Arizona is still a low-hire, low-fire job market — few people are losing jobs, but not many are finding new ones either.

Zach Milne, research director at the Common Sense Institute, said a handful of industries are carrying the state.

"Copper prices are very high, and so that's definitely been a boost to the state's mining sector. We've also seen a pretty strong construction sector over the last year," Milne said.

Over the past year, Arizona added just under 29,000 jobs — growth of less than 1%. Mining and logging led all sectors, up more than 9%, while construction was up nearly 4%. Health care and utilities also posted gains. On the other end, finance and leisure and hospitality each shed about 2% of their jobs.

Wages are also showing signs of strain. A year ago, wages in Arizona metros were growing as fast as 6%. That figure has now slipped to about 2.5% — roughly the same rate as local inflation. That means paychecks are keeping pace with prices, but workers are not getting ahead. If wage growth continues to slow or inflation picks back up, that balance could tip in the wrong direction.

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