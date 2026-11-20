MESA, AZ — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a deadly assault that happened in Mesa in early November.

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On November 4, Mesa police officers responded to a home near East Delta Avenue and South 35th Place after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been assaulted and was not breathing.

The victim, Bruce James, was found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives learned that James had been involved in an altercation with two brothers, Warren Tuffly, 37, and Orlando Tuffly, 38, who also lived at the home.

Police say both suspects allegedly punched and kicked James multiple times during the altercation.

Officers obtained surveillance video that captured portions of the assault and allegedly showed the brothers attacking James as he did not fight back.

James' death was determined to be a homicide. Both suspects were charged with second-degree murder.