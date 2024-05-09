'Abbott Elementary' helps ABC15 honor an outstanding Phoenix teacher and her students

PHOENIX — Hit TV show "Abbott Elementary" is helping ABC15 celebrate a dynamic teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Ms. Laura Cassaro is the lead third-grade teacher at Brunson-Lee Elementary School in Phoenix.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley surprised Ms. Cassaro with a basket full of gifts from ABC15.

"I want you to know that the students here, and the parents, they want you to feel extra special, and we want you to feel extra special too," said O'Kelley.

More than 30 of her students received special lunchboxes featuring the stars of the hit ABC primetime comedy. Ms. Cassaro got one too, plus an ABC15 basket full of goodies and two Amazon gift cards.

Ms. Cassaro says she's feeling more appreciated than ever.

"I'm shocked. Surprised. Excited," said Ms. Cassaro.

Brunson-Lee's Interim Principal Olga Perez told ABC15 she's surprised the kids were able to keep the big secret.

"Her students kept it a secret for a week and a half. I was really amazed that they didn't say anything at all," said Principal Perez.

The principal says Ms. Cassaro's students adore her for many reasons.

"The students see how passionate she is for them in her work. She goes beyond what she needs to do, to make sure the students get what they need to succeed, including making songs to keep the kids engaged in multiplication," Principal Perez explained.

And that's by design for this relatively new teacher of just three years. Ms. Cassaro says the kids in her classroom love math.

"I taught second grade with this group last year. And this year, moving up to third, I was able to really be super innovative," Ms. Cassaro said.

By rewriting lyrics to popular songs, these kiddos are memorizing math concepts in really fun ways. And thanks to Ms. Cassaro's positive daily affirmation drills that encourage positive self-talk, these Arizona 8-year-olds are also gaining self-confidence skills for life!

"We are a really big group, and having them for two years, we've gotten really, really close. We're super family vibes in there. So, I know the families really well. The students have gotten to know me really well. We have super close relationships. And so, I think they just know that Ms. Cassaro has been on their team for two years now and I'm going to continue to be so that's... it's just always come really naturally to us," said Ms. Cassaro.

Big things are happening for the third-grade teacher. She's being promoted to the role of Academic Dean next year. So, she will be able to share her support and unique style of teaching with others.

