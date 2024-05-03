Watch Now
Deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10, 2024

Teachers can get free pizza, discounted resort stays, spa treatments, coffee and more
Posted at 5:26 AM, May 03, 2024
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10 and many local businesses are doing their part to show their support for educators with different deals.

Here's a list of some of the deals teachers can receive as a 'thank you':

  • Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
  • Looking for free pizza? Peter Piper Pizza is offering a free personal pizza deal every day from May 6-10.
  • Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)
  • The Wigwam: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.
  • In honor of National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week, Huss Brewing Co. is offering $4 crowlers to all nurses and teachers from May 6-12. This is 32 ounces of whatever beer they fancy, plus it's a reusable vessel!
  • Mountain Mike's Pizza: On Teacher Appreciation Day, May 7, guests can enjoy 15% off all pizzas with the code ‘TEACHER24’. From May 9-12, Mountain Mike’s is bringing back its Heart-Shaped Pizza for four days only to spread the love for Mother’s Day and offering $3 off any Heart-Shaped Pizza exclusively through the Mountain Rewards® app.
  • Mesquite Fresh Street Mex: From May 6-12, nurses who dine in at any one of Mesquite’s nine Valley locations and show their ID at checkout can receive 10% off their entire order. This discount applies to Mesquite’s full menu.
  • Macayo's Mexican Food: From May 6-10, teachers and school faculty can enjoy 20% off of their meals in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
  • Los Sombreros: Teachers can enjoy a sweet treat on the house at either of the two locations in Mesa and Scottsdale from May 6-10. Must have a valid teacher's ID.
  • 18 Degrees: All teachers with a valid ID can get 20% off their check (excluding alcohol) from May 6-10.
  • Over Easy: At all locations during Teacher Appreciation Week, educators can get a free cup of premium press coffee. Must have valid school ID.
  • Hash Kitchen: From May 6-10, teachers with a valid ID can get a stack of three pancakes for free at any of their seven Valley locations.
  • The Sicilian Butcher: Teachers with proof of ID can get a free happy hour bruschetta at their locations in Chandler, Phoenix, and Peoria.
  • Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Rides: During Teacher Appreciation Week, Rainbow Ryders will be offering educators a special discount of $165 per person with the discount code “teach,” with valid ID. Flights must be redeemed by July 31.
  • Arizona Facial Plastics: Throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers can enjoy $100 off any service at Arizona Facial Plastics including the renowned Myers Cocktail IV or rejuvenating Hydrafacial for only $99. Book your appointment online or call 480-296-0488.

This list is not exhaustive. If your business has a deal for teachers this week, submit them by email to SmartShopper@abc15.com.

