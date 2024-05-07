Thank you, teachers! Shouting out the wonderful educators for Teacher Appreciation Week!
It's the ABC15 Teacher Appreciation Yearbook! Share your photos of superstar educators and teaching staff here or by emailing share@abc15.com.
“Teaching seniors watercolor painting at various assisted living communities throughout the Valley via a program called Artforallages.com”Photo by: Frank Loconsole Teaches 7th and 8th grade sciencePhoto by: Erica Chacon
Arizona College PrepPhoto by: Benjamin Bozovich
Cynthia StroupPhoto by: Debbie Lupanaca
"Sun Valley Elementary school has the pleasure of having such an amazing, motivating, and loving teacher Mr. Kleese! He is one of a kind! Please please post his picture on this awesome Teacher Appreciation Yearbook! We love you Mr. Kleese!" - Jenny.Photo by: Jenny Martinez
