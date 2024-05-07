Share Facebook

“Teaching seniors watercolor painting at various assisted living communities throughout the Valley via a program called Artforallages.com” Frank Loconsole

Teaches 7th and 8th grade science Erica Chacon



Arizona College Prep Benjamin Bozovich



Cynthia Stroup Debbie Lupanaca



"Sun Valley Elementary school has the pleasure of having such an amazing, motivating, and loving teacher Mr. Kleese! He is one of a kind! Please please post his picture on this awesome Teacher Appreciation Yearbook! We love you Mr. Kleese!" - Jenny. Jenny Martinez

