THANK YOU! Shout out your local educator for teacher appreciation week

After three decades in the classroom, an outstanding Valley teacher was honored in a big way on Friday.
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 06, 2024
PHOENIX — Teacher Appreciation Week is here and help us shout out those amazing educators!

The week spans May 6-10 and we're looking to highlight photos of these amazing people and their work.

Businesses across the Valley are helping celebrate teachers; Check out our roundup of some highlighted deals!

Use the uploader below to share your photo, along with and helpful information in the description!

As we receive shoutouts, we'll build them into our 2023-2024 ABC15 Teacher Appreciation Yearbook.

Having trouble with the uploader? Email your photos and video with a credit to share@abc15.com.

