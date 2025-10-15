Mesa moms turn family recipes into growing bakery business

MESA, AZ — During Hispanic Heritage Month, stories of strength, family, and faith take center stage.

For two Valley moms, that story is baked fresh daily at a small pink bakery in Mesa called Cielito Rosa Bakery & Cafe.

Known for its delicious handmade pastries, including tres leches cake, cookies, and gourmet coffees, Cielito Rosa Bakery & Cafe is entirely showcased in pink!

After spotting this place on Instagram, ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley stopped by to meet the women behind this concept, Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison.

“We just wanted something! We love pink, and it represents women for all cultures,” Zamudio said. It's their children who bring the inspiration, keeping both ladies driven to always do more.

Callison tells O'Kelley, “I want them to see that we can do this, and not because we come from another country, and even though we struggle because of the language, we try and we never give up!”

The stay-at-home moms met at the gym.

Working out together, they shared ideas of one day owning a business together. What they wanted was something unique to celebrate their Hispanic heritage. Now, those dreams have become a sweet reality!

O'Kelley asked, "Did you ever think, when you met at the gym, that you'd be doing this?"

Zamudio replied, "No, no, we were just lifting hard, trying to get personal records!"

Steps away from Mesa Community College, every pastry served here tells a heartfelt story.

From conchas and cheesecakes to tres leches and carrot cake, every ingredient used in these recipes runs generations deep.

“We’re doing something our moms and grandmas weren’t able to do, and we’re proud of that”, Callison tells O’Kelley.

Since opening their first location in late May 2024, the business has grown considerably.

Cielito Rosa Bakery & Cafe now has three Valley locations, including the original located at 1720 W. Southern Ave. in Mesa.

Their second location opened at 550 W. McDowell Rd., in Phoenix, and their third spot can be found at 748 E. Bell Rd., in North Phoenix.

“Without the community," Callison said, "We wouldn’t be here today! They are everything to us.”

The journey, they say, is also about representation and showing their children, and other women, that with faith and courage, anything is possible.

“I have this vision where we're going to be in Disneyland," said Zamudio. "Having a little cafe with the pink sky, and we're going to be making conchas that look like Mickey and Minnie Mouse!"

They have also opened a new space called The Secret Oasis - a hidden gem that sits beside the original Cielito Rosa.

It's a marketplace that features more than 30 local women selling handmade goods. From jewelry and trinkets to customized Labubu Hydro Flasks, all of the items are made with creativity and heart.