Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Cielito Rosa Bakery announces opening date for its Phoenix location

The pink-themed bakery & café from Mesa, is expanding in the Valley
Posted
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
The pan dulce [sweet bread] and other pastries are placed in acrylic display cases; guests use tongs to get their sweet treat. Featured in the image is a ‘specialty concha.’

PHOENIX — Mesa’s pink-themed bakery & café, Cielito Rosa Bakery, is ready to open the doors to its second location this month!

The business announced on social media the expansion of the bakery in September and thanked its customers for their continued support.

Cielito Rosa Bakery was founded in Mesa by three local women, including Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison, who met at a local gym.

Check out this Latina-owned pink bakery and cafe in Mesa

Zamudio and Callison proudly showcase their heritage throughout their shop, with their handmade pastries and drinks inspired by their Mexican roots of Querétaro and Chihuahua.

Featured here: a 'concha' and a heart-shaped cookie.
Featured here: a 'concha' and a heart-shaped cookie.

The Latina-owned business will open its second location on Saturday, November 9. The new storefront in Midtown will open near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

And don't forget, you can visit the East Valley location for your pan dulce too:

  • Address: 1720 W Southern Ave in Mesa
  • Hours of operation: Open Monday- Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More Things to Do stories:

Things To Do

SUBMIT YOUR DISPLAYS! Check out our 2024 Valley holiday lights map

abc15.com staff
Weekend Events Nov. 8-10.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest, NASCAR, AZ Fall Fest, Mesa BBQ Classic

Zack Perry
Phoenix Veterans Day Parade | 2023

Things To Do

LIST: 2024 Veterans Day events across the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo