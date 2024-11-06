Cielito Rosa Bakery announces opening date for its Phoenix location

PHOENIX — Mesa’s pink-themed bakery & café, Cielito Rosa Bakery, is ready to open the doors to its second location this month!

The business announced on social media the expansion of the bakery in September and thanked its customers for their continued support.

Cielito Rosa Bakery was founded in Mesa by three local women, including Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison, who met at a local gym.

Check out this Latina-owned pink bakery and cafe in Mesa

Zamudio and Callison proudly showcase their heritage throughout their shop, with their handmade pastries and drinks inspired by their Mexican roots of Querétaro and Chihuahua.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Featured here: a 'concha' and a heart-shaped cookie.

The Latina-owned business will open its second location on Saturday, November 9. The new storefront in Midtown will open near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

And don't forget, you can visit the East Valley location for your pan dulce too:

