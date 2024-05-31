‘Cielito Rosa Bakery’, the new pink-themed bakery & café in Mesa owned by Latinas

MESA, AZ — Cielito Rosa Bakery, Latina owned, pink-themed café & bakery has officially opened its doors in Mesa!
The business is owned by Secilia Zamudio, Celia Stewart, and Yvonne Callison who proudly showcase their Mexican roots throughout their shop, with lots of pinks.
Here’s a look inside the Valley business that’s starting to create a splash on social media.
Guests will find fresh handmade pan dulce [Mexican sweet bread], tres leches cake, cookies, macaroons, cupcakes, and other pastries. And of course, ‘gourmet coffees.”
“Muchísima cultura (lots of culture) […] we're trying to combine both American and Hispanic together to be able to provide a community that we all can come together as one,” said Stewart.
IT ALL STARTED AT THE GYM
“This is just an ultimate dream come to life after a year of a conversation and three special friends [who] really didn't know each other. We kind of got to know each other from working out there [at the gym]. These are some strong women that I used to work out [with], that I look up to [who] are just amazing,” said Stewart. “We're three women that stayed at home, took care of our kids […] this is just an out of the box situation completely.”
For the owners of the shop, creating a welcoming environment for the community is a top priority.
“I no longer have my mom and dad with me and to see that happen here, for them [guests] to bring their mom and dad and their children, three generations coming together spending time in our own sweet bakery… it's amazing for us to provide that to our community,” said Stewart.
IF YOU GO
- Address: 1720 W Southern Ave in Mesa
- Hours of operation: Open Monday- Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
