‘Cielito Rosa Bakery’, the new pink-themed bakery & café in Mesa owned by Latinas

The business promises ‘café, pan y chisme’
Posted: 9:13 AM, May 31, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-31 12:13:28-04
There's plenty of things to do across the Valley this May! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez gives you an inside look at the newest business developments in the Valley, places to check out and of course… lets you know all about the best events to take in with the family!
Inside ‘Cielito Rosa Bakery,’ the new pink-themed bakery and café in Mesa.

MESA, AZ — Cielito Rosa Bakery, Latina owned, pink-themed café & bakery has officially opened its doors in Mesa!

The pan dulce [sweet bread] and other pastries are placed in acrylic display cases; guests use tongues to get their sweet treat. Featured in the image is a ‘specialty concha.’
The business is owned by Secilia Zamudio, Celia Stewart, and Yvonne Callison who proudly showcase their Mexican roots throughout their shop, with lots of pinks.

Here’s a look inside the Valley business that’s starting to create a splash on social media.

Why so much pink? “The more pink the better,” said Stewart. The image features one of the main areas of the business, with a neon sign that reads “café, pan y chisme.”
Guests will find fresh handmade pan dulce [Mexican sweet bread], tres leches cake, cookies, macaroons, cupcakes, and other pastries. And of course, ‘gourmet coffees.”

Image features some of the pastries offered at Cielito Rosa Bakery. “Everything is made fresh,” said Stewart.
Muchísima cultura (lots of culture) […] we're trying to combine both American and Hispanic together to be able to provide a community that we all can come together as one,” said Stewart.

IT ALL STARTED AT THE GYM

“This is just an ultimate dream come to life after a year of a conversation and three special friends [who] really didn't know each other. We kind of got to know each other from working out there [at the gym]. These are some strong women that I used to work out [with], that I look up to [who] are just amazing,” said Stewart. “We're three women that stayed at home, took care of our kids […] this is just an out of the box situation completely.”

Pictures here is Yvonne Callison, Secilia Zamudio and Celia Stewart.
For the owners of the shop, creating a welcoming environment for the community is a top priority.

From the walls, to the ceiling and even the fans and light fixtures - the color pink is evident in all parts of the café.
“I no longer have my mom and dad with me and to see that happen here, for them [guests] to bring their mom and dad and their children, three generations coming together spending time in our own sweet bakery… it's amazing for us to provide that to our community,” said Stewart.

Featured here: a 'concha' and a heart-shaped cookie.
IF YOU GO

  • Address: 1720 W Southern Ave in Mesa
  • Hours of operation: Open Monday- Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

