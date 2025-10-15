Gilbert veterans fear road project could disrupt lifeline for those who served

GILBERT, AZ — A proposal to realign Ash Street in Gilbert near American Legion Post 39 has raised concerns among local veterans and community members who fear the project could jeopardize their ability to serve veterans and the wider Gilbert community.

Frank Banaszewski, post commander of American Legion Post 39, said the plan calls for removing all public parking adjacent to the post, including spaces used by disabled veterans. The property is owned by the town, which presented the proposal to Post leadership, seeking input. Banaszewski said the group requested an alternate alignment but received limited flexibility.

“We have many disabled vets, including those from the Afghan War, Vietnam War, and Korean War, who rely on these spaces,” Banaszewski said. “Without them, they would be forced to walk a quarter mile in extreme heat, which just isn’t feasible.”

The post serves as a hub for veterans’ services and community outreach, offering affordable meals and hosting fundraisers that benefit local causes. Banaszewski said the potential loss of parking and increased traffic from the proposed roadway could disrupt those efforts. Post 39 raises money for projects such as providing Christmas gifts to more than 100 children in the local school district, hosting concerts, and sponsoring youth groups like the Boy Scouts and the area’s only chess club.

Members of Post 39 plan to attend Tuesday night's Town Council meeting to voice their concerns and urge officials to reconsider the road alignment.

“We just want the city to pause and reassess,” Banaszewski said. “We want to continue serving our veterans and the Gilbert community, but this project could put all of that at risk.”

In a statement, the Town of Gilbert said the "Ash Street Realignment Project" is designed to “enhance connectivity, safety, and long-term mobility” within the Heritage District. The realignment would create a continuous corridor linking Page Avenue to Vaughn Avenue, relieving pressure on Gilbert Road and improving access to downtown businesses.

“The Town of Gilbert is proactively addressing future traffic volumes, enhancing safety for vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic, and supporting economic development,” said Joanna Guzman, marketing and communications officer for the town.

Guzman said the project remains in the early design phase and that town officials have been in regular discussions with the American Legion and other stakeholders.

“Input from stakeholders is critical in the Town’s design process and will help shape next steps in the Ash Street realignment project,” Guzman said.

The town said the project is approximately 30% through its design phase, and final alignment plans will be released later after consultations with affected property owners and technical reviews are completed.

American Legion Post 39 currently serves more than 1,000 veterans and an additional 1,000 auxiliary members in the Gilbert area.

“We hope the city recognizes the value we bring to the community and finds a solution that allows us to continue our mission,” Banaszewski said.