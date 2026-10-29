Former Milwaukee Brewers player hopes Bud Selig will complete piece of baseball history

SCOTTSDALE — With the Milwaukee Brewers chasing their first World Series title, a former player from the team's inaugural season has one request for the franchise's original owner: add one final signature to a piece of sports history.

Bob Burda was part of the original Milwaukee Brewers team in 1970, after beginning his major league career with his hometown St. Louis Cardinals. During his years in baseball, the Missouri native played alongside more than 20 future Hall of Famers, including Willie Mays.

Burda also remembers playing alongside Tito Francona, whose son, Terry Francona, went on to become a successful major league manager, leading the Boston Red Sox to two World Series championships.

“It was interesting, to say the least,” Burda recalled of his time with the Brewers.

A football full of Brewers history

So why does Burda have a football filled with baseball signatures?

In 1970, the Brewers attended a Green Bay Packers game, where Burda's father caught a football in the stands. The team signed the football, giving Burda a unique keepsake from his first season in Milwaukee.

There's just one problem: former Brewers owner and longtime MLB commissioner Bud Selig never signed it.

More than 50 years later, Burda's family hopes to track down Selig, who lives in the Phoenix area, and complete the collection.

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A message for Bud Selig

With the Brewers making a run at a World Series championship, the family reached out to ABC15 to help make the reunion happen.

ABC15 left Selig a message in hopes he will reconnect with Burda and add his signature to the football. The family even hopes the memorabilia could eventually find a permanent home at the Brewers' Maryvale spring training facility in Phoenix.

For Burda, the football is more than a collectible. It's a reminder of a career filled with teammates, memories and a special place in Brewers history.

“ I know he would appreciate seeing this,” Burda said. “I don't pick this up very often, but when I do, it brings a lot of memories.”

Now, there's one last spot waiting to be filled.

Bud, if you're reading, Burda would love to see you complete this piece of Brewers history.