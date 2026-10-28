Man arrested in connection with fatal hit run near 32nd Avenue

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit in run in the area of 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road.

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Phoenix police responded to the area on October 23 and found a pedestrian that sustained serious injuries.

Police say the pedestrian, later identified as a 64-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to use license plate reader camera technology, which captured the suspect’s vehicle information as it fled.

This led police to 53-year-old Nivyabandi Augustin, who was located on October 27 and taken into custody.

He's facing a charge of fatal hit and run.