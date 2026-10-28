Arizona records first New World screwworm case in Cochise County dog

Arizona’s first New World screwworm case was recorded in a dog in Cochise County, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said the detection was confirmed Wednesday after samples from the dog were tested at an APHIS veterinary lab in Iowa.

The USDA did not release any information about the condition of the affected dog.

Per the USDA: “New World screwworm is a serious pest that affects livestock, pets, wildlife, and, less commonly, people. The larvae feed on living tissue and can cause severe wounds, animal suffering, and significant economic impacts if not detected and treated quickly.”

The USDA says APHIS and Arizona animal health officials are responding to the confirmed case by:



Establishing a 20-kilometer infested zone around the latest detection and implementing animal movement controls in the area

Increasing live animal surveillance and trapping

Releasing sterile flies

Implementing targeted outreach to local producers, veterinarians, and communities

Officials are asking animal owners to check their animals daily for:



Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses in wounds

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, including the ears, nose, genital area, and umbilicus

More information about screwworm, including a list of recent cases, can be found at http://screwworm.gov.