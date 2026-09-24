Documents show former Centennial High principal received reprimand during educator sex scandal investigation

PEORIA — As Peoria Police continue their investigation into the two former Centennial High School educators accused of misconduct with a student, records obtained by ABC15 show the now-former principal received a written reprimand on his record regarding the case involving one of those educators.

Former principal Scott Hollabaugh was given a written reprimand in January 2026. The report says Hollabaugh received concerns as early as February 2025 regarding former soccer coach and teacher Haley Beck. The disciplinary action document said Hollabaugh did not interview the individual who raised the concern, any potential witnesses or the student allegedly involved with the reported interactions.

The document also said he did not timely notify or consult district leadership, including Human Resources or his immediate supervisor, regarding the concerns.

"Subsequently, additional concerns were reported, including boundary-related interactions with students and members of the soccer team, students being permitted in Ms. Beck's classroom without supervision, students not enrolled in her class obtaining passes to visit her while they were supposed to be in another class, and a student sitting in Ms. Beck's vehicle. You addressed these incidents as separate concerns rather than recognizing them collectively as a potential pattern of boundary-related behavior, which should have led you to initiate and complete a comprehensive administrative review,” the document read.

Hollabaugh’s failure to take the appropriate action resulted in disciplinary action being imposed, which included the written reprimand placed in his personnel file as well as mandatory training on student safety and reporting obligations. The disciplinary action was signed by Hollabaugh himself.

Beck is accused of exchanging more than 4,000 text messages with a teen student between June and August of 2025, allegedly “meeting up to have sex, drinking alcohol, smoking weed,” according to police records.

However, through independent investigation, as said in the document, they said it was determined that the concerns “did not rise to the level of reasonable suspicion of abuse requiring a mandatory report to law enforcement or the Arizona Department of Education. Accordingly, this action does not find a violation of mandated reporting requirements.”

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A second educator, Angela Burlaka, is also being investigated. Police have recommended charges of aggravated luring of a minor. Police records allege Burlaka sent sexually explicit videos to the same student involved with Beck while saying his name. Data in police records indicate some of the messages were sent before the student turned 18.

RELATED: Former Centennial High student plans to sue Peoria Unified over sexual misconduct allegations

On Wednesday, Peoria Police confirmed they have asked other law enforcement agencies for help to review the sheer volume of materials that are related to the investigation. In early July, police closed down the district office to serve a second search warrant. That search lasted about a week.

A Peoria Police spokesperson said “seeking additional resources is common practice in investigations” that have a large amount of evidence.

Neither educator has been formally charged as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues to review the cases. The investigation began in the summer of 2025.