PHOENIX — With Democrats set to hold the majority when the Arizona legislative session opens in January, education funding and the state's Empowerment Scholarship Account program are key issues for lawmakers.

House Majority Leader-elect Rep. Nancy Gutierrez says education is a big priority for her as she is also an educator. She wants teachers to know they are valued.

"To make sure they know that now they have a voice in the majority and I think that is so different," Gutierrez said.

When asked whether more funding would go toward education, Gutierrez was firm about it.

"We will see more funding going towards education," she said. "Yes... that is what Democrats have been talking about for decades, and I do truly believe that that's what the people of Arizona want and that's why they voted this way."

Gutierrez says more money will go into classrooms and teachers should be paid more, but she doesn't believe the legislature should dictate how districts spend that money.

"I think for the state legislature who really knows not too much about public education to go in and tell districts you must do this or that with your money, it sets them up to fail," Gutierrez said.

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Another big item Democrats have said they want to address: the Empowerment Scholarship Account program. Gutierrez said it's possible they could repeal the universal portion of the program, but said there are other options as well.

"There are so many ways in which we can pull it back with things like an income cap, no luxury spending, um, looking at curriculum, safety guidelines, but also it needs an audit," Gutierrez said.

Republicans say they will fight to protect parents' choices.

"Parents have the ability to raise their children in the way they want to," said State Rep. Steve Montenegro, the incoming House Minority Leader.

Gutierrez also wants more money for community colleges and universities.

What ultimately passes remains to be seen, but lawmakers say they are already getting to work.