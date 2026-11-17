PHOENIX — PHOENIX — A Phoenix family and police are pleading for answers after a 27-year-old man was killed by a stray bullet that went through his apartment window while he was playing video games on Halloween night.

Phoenix police detectives believe Jahmari Yabrough was shot shortly after midnight on November 1, but he wasn't discovered until later that afternoon. More than two weeks later, police say they have no suspects and have received no meaningful tips about who fired the deadly shot.

Adam Klepp Jahmari Yarbrough lived on the second floor of an apartment complex on Pueblo Lane near 24th Street and Broadway Avenue.

Yarbrough lived in an apartment on Pueblo Avenue near 24th Street and Broadway Road in South Phoenix. On Tuesday, Yarbrough's family joined Phoenix police in asking anyone with information to come forward.

“This is by far the most devastating thing I have faced in my life," his grandmother Hilda Yarbrough said.

His family says Jahmari was working as a phlebotomist in Arizona and had recently graduated from college over the summer. His family remembered him as someone who brought energy and happiness wherever he went.

Shawna Marks

"He just lit up the room. Whenever he walked in, he lit up the whole area. It was party on. That was Jahmari for you. That was my Jahmari," one family member said.

Police say they received no reports of gunfire in the area that night, and have not been able to find any video that shows any potential suspects. That has left investigators with few clues about where the bullet came from or who fired it.

"At this point, we have no suspects," Sergeant Sheree Lee said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have heard gunfire, witnessed suspicious activity, or knows anything about the shooting to contact police.

"We're here seeking the public's help because somebody knows something," Lee said.

Anyone with information can contact 480-WITNESS to submit a tip anonymously. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

