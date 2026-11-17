A former City of Chandler employee is facing a felony money laundering charge after investigators say he used his city-issued card to make more than $11,000 in fake purchases from a landscaping business he owned.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Kailin Miller worked as a senior maintenance technician for the city's Community Services Department.

Between June and October, investigators allege Miller made 14 fictitious purchases totaling more than $11,000 from High Desert Tree Service and Landscaping LLC, a business he owned and controlled.

Police say the transactions were processed through Square, a payment processing service, before the money was transferred to Venmo, where Miller allegedly used it to pay personal bills and purchase other items.

Court documents say Miller abruptly resigned from his city position on October 9, telling the city he would rather resign than be fired.

Miller was later arrested in November.

Investigators say the city received two partial reimbursements from Miller totaling $620, leaving an estimated loss of $10,786.47. A spokesperson for the city said that they are hoping to get full reimbursement through the legal process.

In addition to his felony count of money laundering, Miller also faces fourteen felony counts of theft, one for each alleged fictitious purchase he made.

