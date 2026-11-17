Arizona students showed modest improvement on last year's state English and math assessments, but the majority of students are still not passing either subject, according to newly released data from the Arizona Department of Education.

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Statewide, 41% of students passed English — up one point from the previous year. Math pass rates held steady at 33%.

Charter schools outperformed district schools in both subjects, posting a 45% pass rate in English compared to 40% for district schools, and 36% in math compared to 33%. However, all of the year-over-year growth came from district schools, which gained one point in each subject.

Nearly every student group showed improvement. Native American students, who had some of the lowest pass rates in the state, posted the biggest gains — up 2 points in English and 1 point in math. Pacific Islander, Hispanic, and Black students each gained at least a point in one subject.

Geographically, more urban counties tended to perform better. Maricopa County posted the highest pass rates in the state, followed by Yavapai and Pima counties. Gila County had the lowest. Apache County — home to much of the Navajo Nation — saw the most improvement of any county.

Among the most improved schools, four charter schools and one district school topped the list. Highland Prep High School in Surprise led all schools, gaining 15 points. Four schools each gained 14 points: Mission Heights Preparatory in Casa Grande, Phoenix Coding Academy, Liberty Traditional Charter Saddleback in Douglas, and Newell Barney College Prep in Queen Creek.

The highest overall pass rates in the state belonged to University High School in Tucson, Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies, BASIS Chandler, and Knox Gifted Academy.

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