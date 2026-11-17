BUCKEYE, AZ — A Buckeye police officer is recovering after a suspected drunken driver slammed into the officer’s patrol vehicle Monday night.

At around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in a pickup truck exiting Interstate 10 at Watson Road.

Officers spotted the truck and followed it into a neighborhood, where it was seen swerving on the street.

When an officer attempted to pull the driver over, the driver sped away but lost control of the truck and slammed into a wall near 230th Drive and Morning Glory Street.

According to police, the driver then turned around and rammed two patrol vehicles, injuring one officer.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Henderson, on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on officers.

Buckeye Police Department Chief Bob Sanders said, “Buckeye police are blessed to serve a community that supports us. The job, however, is still dangerous. This suspect continued to fight with officers who put themselves at risk to prevent him from getting away and hurting more people. I am proud of the courage and sacrifice demonstrated by our team and ask that you join us in wishing the injured officer a speedy recovery."

The department said the injured officer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.