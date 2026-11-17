A children's apparel retailer with eight locations in Arizona is preparing to shutter stores nationwide.

New Jersey-based The Children’s Place (Nasdaq: PLCE) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Nov. 8. The company reported assets of approximately $742.3 million and debts of approximately $881.3 million in its bankruptcy filing.

The Children’s Place said it seeks to sell most of its assets with the goal of continuing operations through a competitive marketing and sale process to be completed by the end of December. If the company cannot find a buyer or financing, then it will have to shutter, according to a fact sheet.

"To be clear, this is not the path the company is striving toward," the fact sheet said, referring to the total closure of the business.

However, The Children's Place "has determined that certain store closures will be necessary" during the Chapter 11 process, per the fact sheet.

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