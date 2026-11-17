The 60th Annual CMA Awards is Wednesday, with some of country music's biggest stars scheduled to attend and perform.

The star-studded night will be hosted by Lainey Wilson and feature singers and nominees including Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Cody Johnson.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the show.

When and where are the CMA Awards taking place?

The 2026 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to watch the 60th Annual CMA Awards

The 2026 CMA Awards will air from 8-11 p.m. EST / 7-10 p.m. CST on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The program will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Who is hosting the 60th Annual CMA Awards?

Twelve-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson, who was named entertainer of the year in 2025, is taking up hosting duties for a third time this year.

Who is performing at the 60th Annual CMA Awards?

Swift, nominated for her single of the year for "I Knew It, I Knew You," is scheduled to perform Wednesday night in what will be her first performance at the CMAs in over a decade.

The CMAs will also feature performances from Swift's fellow nominees including Langley, Lambert, Musgraves and Johnson as well as Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays.

This year's show will also include a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August at the age of 80 after what her family described as a "brief battle with cancer."

Who is nominated?

The CMAs will honor artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and music video directors across country music.

Langley leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, while first-time nominees include songwriter Ben West as well as Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, and Thelma & James.

See the full list of who is nominated here.

