Three suspects detained after armed robbery and gunfire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police detained three suspects and are searching for two others after an armed robbery involving gunfire early Sunday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded just before 5 a.m. to multiple reports of shots fired near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

When officers arrived, they contacted an adult man who told investigators he had been hit with a handgun by a group of suspects who stole his property. Police said the suspects fired shots as they fled the area in several vehicles.

Officers located one of the suspect vehicles near 7th Avenue and Apache Avenue.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the occupants ran away, according to police. A perimeter was established, and officers detained three suspects during the search.

Police said they continue searching for two additional suspects and expect a heavy law enforcement presence near both the robbery scene and the area where the vehicle was found.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Phoenix police.

The investigation remains ongoing.