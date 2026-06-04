Prosecutors detail how pregnant Valley teen was lured and killed in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA — In court on Wednesday, California prosecutors provided new details about a deadly shooting that killed a pregnant Valley teen.

Trevon Williams, 21, is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

San Diego Police have not publicly identified the victim, but the family told ABC15 the 17-year-old was Jariah Edwards.

Edwards, who was eight months pregnant, had been on a trip with family members in San Diego when she was shot outside their vacation rental.

The teen's baby was delivered through an emergency C-section and has been in the ICU. Wednesday, prosecutors said the baby is in critical condition with minimal brain activity.

The District Attorney's Office said Williams and Edwards had been dating since September, and he was the baby's father.

"This was a tragic and heinous murder of a 17-year-old girl who was 32 weeks pregnant by her ex-boyfriend, where there was a history of domestic violence," said Deputy District Attorney Alex Lorens outside of court.

Cameras were allowed at Williams' arraignment Wednesday, but the judge ruled his face could not be shown.

At the hearing, prosecutors detailed what allegedly led up to the shooting.

The DA's Office accused Williams of taking a rideshare from Arizona to the short-term rental in the Bay Park neighborhood of San Diego.

Prosecutors said Williams ordered flowers and a vase to the front door and hid nearby. When Edwards came out to get the vase, investigators say the 21-year-old shot and killed her.

Lorens also alleged that the suspect "made an audio recording to a third party" admitting to the shooting.

Police said Williams ran from the scene, but he was later found in a nearby canyon with a handgun.

One of the charges Williams is facing is a gun-related charge.

"So the type of gun that the defendant had was a gun that is not a gun that would be legal here in San Diego, but was a gun that was legal in Arizona with an extended magazine," said Lorens.

Williams pleaded not guilty in court and is currently being held without bail. However, that could change at a bail review hearing that's been set for next week.

Edwards' family was also present in court, but didn't want to speak with reporters.

Her family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and other needs.