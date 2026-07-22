Crunch Fitness to spend $100M on Phoenix expansion, hire 1,400

Crunch Fitness, a national gym brand, is looking to add 20 new stores in the Phoenix area in the next two years.

Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC is the Crunch Fitness franchisee bringing the brand to the Valley. Southwest Fitness is a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, which is the largest Crunch franchisee in the system with nearly 100 locations.

Southwest Fitness is opening Crunch gyms in Phoenix and in Dallas. Before the end of 2026, the company plans on opening four locations in the Phoenix area and wants to have 20 stores across the region by the end of 2027.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.