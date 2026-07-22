Centuri acquires J.J. White to accelerate growth in data center, industrial markets

Centuri Holdings Inc., the Phoenix company that builds utility and energy infrastructure nationwide, is expanding its footprint with a new acquisition that will also boost the company’s position in the power generation, data center and industrial markets.

Centuri announced July 20 that it closed its acquisition of J.J. White, a Philadelphia-based mechanical, electrical and HVAC services provider.

As part of the acquisition, J.J. White will become part of Centuri’s Riggs Distler operations and accelerate the company’s electric capabilities across the Northeast and Midwest. Some 1,000 of J.J. White’s employees are joining Centuri, bringing the company’s total headcount to more than 10,000 people.

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