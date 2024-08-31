Mother of murdered man fighting for justice one year later

PHOENIX, AZ — This week marks one year since Jan Kelly's son, Jake Kelly, was found beaten in his own driveway in Phoenix. The 49-year-old died in the hospital less than two weeks later. Three people were arrested in connection with Jake's death, but only one was charged for his murder.

"In a lot of ways, it's just like yesterday," said Jan.

Jake's mom has stayed in the Valley since her son's death to fight for justice.

"I can't save him, and I can't bring him back," said Jan. "But I can fight this."

The medical examiner's report was released in April. It detailed the extent of Jake's injuries, from skull fractures to scrapes and bruises.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"I made a vow to him in the hospital that I would find out who did it and do everything I could to make them pay for it," said Jan.

Three people were ultimately arrested in November — Jake's roommate Shannon Young and her husband Cory. Both were accused of hindering prosecution. Angel Mullooly was also arrested and is the only person charged for Jake's murder.

"Yeah Angel," said Jan. "He's been charged with second-degree murder."

ABC15 was there as all three were in court also back in April. Mullooly's attorney, in court, alleged Cory was also involved in the murder, but Cory's attorney fired back.

"There is no motive to suggest that my client was involved in any way with the beating of Mr. Kelly," said attorney Richard Gaxiola.

Jan has been concerned since the beginning that this may have been a hate crime.

"It could be because Jake was a gay man," said Jan.

ABC15 previously reported that Cory is a convicted felon. Sources and experts said at one point his social media publicly showed pictures of his chest covered in tattoos related to white supremacy.

Cory and Shannon are currently both out of custody. A trial date was originally set for July but was delayed to September.

Jake's friends are in the midst of planning a memorial for next month, as Jan plans to be back in court.

"I know that they will all be there in September, so I will be there," said Jan.

Phoenix Police said the case was closed with the arrests. The Youngs and Mullooly have all pleaded not guilty.