Medical Examiner report released in Phoenix man's brutal beating death

PHOENIX — ABC15 has followed Jake Kelly's murder for months, the Phoenix man was beaten in his driveway in August and later died.

On Monday, the new Medical Examiner's report said the manner of Jake's death was homicide and detailed the extent of the 49-year-old's injuries.

"Every day I wake up like I'm somewhere where I'm not supposed to be," said Jake's mom Jan Kelly.

For nearly seven months Jan has spent every day in the Valley dedicated to getting justice for her son.

"My older son said we can't save him," said Jan. "We can't bring him back, but I can do this."

Jake was attacked at the end of August and died in the hospital less than two weeks later.

"He was hurt from his feet to the top of his head," said Jan.

In November, three people were arrested tied to the 49-year-old's beating death; Angel Mullooly, Cory Young, and Shannon Young.

Mullooly eventually was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder. The other two, Jake's roommates, were indicted for hindering an investigation.

Many pictures of Jake before he died in the hospital are too graphic to show.

"When I go to bed at night that's what I see," said Jan. "Sometimes I have to turn the TV back on to get it off my mind."

Court documents already revealed shocking details, like photos of those injuries allegedly being shared the night of the assault by both Shannon and Mullooly.

The Youngs allegedly carried Jake from the driveway of their Phoenix home inside to a bathtub before leaving him on a couch and left without medical care for nearly 18 hours.

"You can't look at pictures of Jake and not know he was terminal if he didn't get help," said Jan.

On Monday, ABC15 obtained the medical examiner's report for Jake. It details the extent of his injuries from skull and rib fractures, to scrapes, and bruises. The ME declared the manner of death a homicide.

Jan was emotional as she talked about her son's condition before he passed away.

"They need to pay for that," said Jan. They can't get away with that."

The first time ABC15 spoke to Jan she told us Jake was gay and has been concerned he may have been a target for that reason.

Jan said she will return to the courtroom on April 12 as Cory hopes to lower his bond.

ABC15 has previously reported that Cory is a convicted felon. Experts also said his social media, at one point, publicly showed pictures of his chest covered in tattoos related to white supremacy.

"He's dangerous," said Jan. "He's dangerous to anyone who knows Jake, anyone who's taken up for Jake. He's a dangerous person."

But the motion filed by Cory's attorney said there's "little evidence" against his client. The same court document insisted Cory is not a threat to anyone.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty.