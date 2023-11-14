New details released in death of man brutally beaten in own driveway

PHOENIX — New developments surrounding the beating death of a 49-year-old man in north Phoenix have been released.

Three people were arrested Friday, and now ABC15 is learning more about the suspects and a timeline leading up to Jake Kelly’s death.

“Now it's a whole new starting point,” said Jake’s mom Jan Kelly after the arrest.

Angel Mullooly, Cory Young, and Shannon Young all taken into custody at different places.

The Youngs were Kelly's roommates at the time. Jan spoke to ABC15 on Friday, she says Jake even officiated the couple's wedding a few months ago.

“He was hurt that badly he had broken ribs on both sides, punctured lung, three brain bleeds,” said Jan.

While many pictures of Jake before his passing are too graphic to share, new court documents released on Monday reveal shocking details.

Including photos of those injuries were allegedly being shared the night of the assault back in August by both Shannon and Mullooly in the hours after.

The two also texting and calling people that night, some of those texts listed in the documents.

The Youngs allegedly carried Jake in from the driveway of their Phoenix home inside to a bathtub before leaving him on a couch.

Court documents said "…Jake appeared semiconscious and was not verbal.” Yet, those documents said Jake was still left without medical care for nearly 18 hours.

Mullooly and the Youngs all appeared in court Saturday.

Mullooly is being held on a recommended second-degree murder charge. While both Cory and Shannon face hindering the investigation charges.

“Mr. Mullooly has ties to the community and no previous criminal history,” said Mullooly’s attorney William Wynn in court.

But Cory is a convicted felon, who spent 13 years in prison for numerous crimes including aggravated assault.

“I've known the name Cory Young for awhile just by name,” said Matt Browning.

Browning spent nearly three decades learning about white supremacists formerly a Mesa Police Officer, who even went undercover.

The Brownings now run the Supremacist Intelligence Network, a global law enforcement organization that tracks hate groups across the globe.

“That whole idea that he's getting out of it, no way,” said Browning. “He's in it.”

Cory's social media publicly shows pictures of his chest covered in tattoos related to white supremacy.

Other photos show even more, including him wearing clothing Browning confirms is related to the ideology.

Jan has vowed to stay into the Valley has the case now moves through the court system, but she still grapples with the question of why,

The first time ABC15 spoke to Jan she told us Jake was gay, and has been concerned he may have been a target for that reason.

ABC15 asked Phoenix Police previously if they are investigating this as a hate crime, at that point that told us nothing was off the table.

Mullooly and the Youngs are due back in court Thursday.