Phoenix man brutally assaulted, left for dead in driveway

PHOENIX — The family of a Phoenix man says he was brutally assaulted and then left for dead on his driveway. They say he was not given any medical attention until the next day.

Jake Kelly, 49, was found on a driveway in the 2400 block of East John Cabot Road in Phoenix with blunt force trauma.

His mother, Jan Kelly, tells ABC15 he wasn’t found on any driveway — it was his own driveway.

Photos of Jake's injuries are graphic as they show parts of his face were wired together.

“Once they did the reconstruction he looked like him again,” said Jan. “They completely rebuilt his face, for eight hours.”

Jan said she has a lot of questions about the timeline of when her son was left for dead in the driveway.

Sergeant Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told ABC15 that detectives are seeking more information from neighbors, or anyone who lives nearby.

*** UP TO $2,000.00 REWARD OFFERED***

Bower told ABC15 that Jake was found around 10 p.m. on a driveway on August 27, but 911 was not called until 5:30 p.m. on August 28. It was the hospital that called police about a patient who was assaulted the night prior and found in the driveway.

ABC15 asked who had found Jake, Sergeant Bower responded saying that is what detectives are still investigating.

According to his mother, Jake's injuries were extensive, including skull fractures, swollen eyes, broken bones in his face, ribs, and claw-like markings down his arm.

She told ABC15 that she fears this may be a hate crime.

“Absolutely, yeah, 'cause Jake was a gay man,” said Jan. “From the people who have been talking with me recently, I come to think that probably was the cause.”

ABC15 asked police if this is being considered a hate crime, Bower said "Nothing is off the table."

“They're going to investigate every single tip that comes in, regardless of where it leads, they're going to follow it all the way to fruition," he said.

Jake died about a week and a half later on September 8.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime.