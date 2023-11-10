Police arrest three people in murder case of Jake Kelly who was found dead in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested in connection to the death investigation of 49-year-old Jake Kelly.

On August 27, Kelly was found with blunt force trauma on his own driveway near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.

ABC15 spoke with Kelly's mom, Jan Kelly, in September. Watch her story in the video in the player above.

Phoenix police detectives arrested 34-year-old Angel Mullooly, 44-year-old Cory Young and 37-year-old Shannon Young.

During an investigation, officers learned Kelly was assaulted and left unresponsive in his driveway on the night of August 27.

Kelly was hospitalized and died on September 8.

On Friday, Phoenix PD officials announced they believe Mullooly to be responsible for the murder of Kelly. Mullooly was arrested and booked into jail for 2nd Degree murder charges. Cory and Shannon Young were also arrested for hindering the investigation in connection to the case and have been booked into jail, police announced.

No further details have been released.