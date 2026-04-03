Man pleads guilty to terroristic threats toward Phoenix Pride celebration in 2024

PHOENIX — The man who threatened Phoenix Pride in 2024 has pleaded guilty to crimes related to the incident.

In 2024, authorities arrested then-17-year-old Marvin Jalo of Peoria on charges over plans to attack the festival in Central Phoenix.

Jalo was taken into custody by the FBI on October 18, just before the festival took place.

During an investigation, detectives found that between November 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, Jalo chatted online about terrorist organizations and supplies necessary to make an improvised explosive device and then had those supplies shipped to him.

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He also talked about his intent to make TATP (triacetone triperoxide), an unstable explosive that could propel shrapnel and other dangerous items outward, causing serious injury or death to people in the area, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

On April 3, 2025, Jalo pleaded guilty to attempted making a terroristic threat and making a terroristic threat.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 1.